Firefighters are currently at the scene of a static caravan fire in London Road, Clacton.
On arrival, crews reported that a static caravan - measuring 3 metres by 7 metres - was 100% alight.
Crews extinguished the fire by 10:30am and an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services deal with this incident.
Paramedics, police officers and air ambulance medics are also on the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are currently supporting colleagues in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Highfield Grange Holiday Park, Clacton.
"Drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency services to get access to the park.
"We will update as soon as we are able."