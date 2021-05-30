A LIFEBOAT crew was rushed to the rescue of a man who had fallen from a fishing vessel into the water.
Harwich inshore lifeboat launched just before 7am on Saturday to attend the incident off Felixstowe.
On arrival the crew found the man had been in the water for 20 minutes.
A health check was carried out and determined the need for an ambulance due to the time spent in the cold water.
They were left in the care of paramedics at Ha’penny Pier.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: “A good outcome due to the casualty wearing a lifejacket, which allowed time for the Harwich volunteers to reach him and transfer him to the care of paramedics.”