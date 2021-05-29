AN APPEAL for information has been made following an assault which left a man with injuries to his head and face.
The incident occurred just before 11pm on Friday, May 21, near Pier Avenue in Clacton.
It is understood the 19-year-old victim had been with friends in the town centre when he was approached by another man.
The other man then reportedly punched him, causing him to fall to the floor and bang his head.
The victim sustained injuries to his head and face which required hospital treatment.
The perpetrator has been described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, in his 20s, of medium build with short dark-coloured hair and wearing a grey tracksuit and green jacket.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and assaulting an emergency worker.
He has been released on bail until 18 June.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.”
If have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You should quote the crime reference number 42/95906/21.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.