POLICE are seeking a man who claimed to be a police officer and attempted to illegally take money from an elderly woman.

The report of fraud occurred in Clacton Road, Thorrington on May 19.

During the incident, a man, who claimed to be a police officer, phoned an elderly woman telling her that she needed to pay monies in order to release a family member from custody.

At about 11am the following day a man attended an address in Clacton Road to collect the money.

He is described as black and in his early 20s. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark jacket, white trainers and carrying a dark backpack.

PC Ben Stammers, from Clacton CID, said: “We really want to speak to this man and we are asking the public to help us identify him.

“Our officers would never call someone and ask them for monies. If you receive a call from anyone purporting to be a police officer but asking for money, please hang up.

“Use another phone to call us on 101 to report this to us. If it is a real officer, they will provide their details and you can check when you call us.”

Essex Police are asking anyone in the area who saw the man or, who may have captured him on dash cam footage in the time leading up to the incident, to call Clacton CID on 101 and quote crime reference 42/94941/21.