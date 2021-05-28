SCHOOL teachers have warned the fight to protect their school is far from over, despite academy trust bosses agreeing to pause a staff shake-up.

The Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs 58 schools, had planned to restructure Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken.

The state-funded organisation suggested the changes would see students benefit from more teaching time and additional opportunities at the school’s sixth form.

Bosses were also said to be looking at creating a new pastoral director post to support pupils and acquiring speciality medical support at each site.

School staff, however, believed the shake-up would result in damning job cuts, which could impact the quality of education and support available to students.

Trust bosses acknowledged they had reduced the teacher headcount by four per cent, but said the school was “significantly overly staffed” compared to similar schools.

It was also claimed the trust takes £1,250 per student from the £4,500 Department for Education allocation to help run the multi-academy set-up.

Trust bosses have denied the claim, saying they only take £575 per pupil.

Following unsuccessful discussions between the trust and the National Education Union, members who work at Tendring Technology College decided to strike for three days.

Armed with placards and the support of both parents and students, they formed picket lines outside the school’s two campuses from Tuesday to Thursday.

Further strikes are in the pipeline, but trust bosses have now agreed to stall the restructure in a bid to mitigate disruption.

A teacher who works at Tendring Technology College, however, believes the trust is merely slowing down the inevitable.

Speaking anonymously he said: “This is just stalling tactics but we’ve clearly had an effect and now they’re on the backfoot.

“They say they are pausing the restructure but we are fighting for it to be entirely stopped and what they have already put into action to be reversed.

“We are pleased we have made a difference and, but we are by no means near where what we want to be.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling, on the other hand has welcomed the Academies Enterprise Trust’s decision to temporarily halt a proposed restructure of Tendring Technology College.

Mr Watling had previously said he could not directly support the teachers’ three day strike but did support their cause and the students.

He is now hopeful an agreement can be made between the trust and the school after the staff shake-up was paused.

He said: “This has been a concerning time for staff, students and parents at TTC and I share those concerns.

“I thank AET and the NEU for continuing their discussions and I hope this offer will lead to a successful de-escalation of the situation.

“The priority here must be to get students into school.”

“We must avoid further strikes which will have such a detrimental impact on students.”