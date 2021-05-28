EXCITEMENT is mounting as the clock ticks towards this summer's European Championships.

The eagerly-anticipated tournament, postponed from last year, gets underway on June 11 when Italy face Turkey, in Rome.

The football extravaganza is taking place across 12 European cities, including London, with England in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

It promises to be a feast of football but today we're asking readers to look back, as well as forward, as we turn the clock back 25 years.

We want to know if you have special memories of Euro '96, held in England.

It was the summer football came home, with Terry Venables’ men captivating the nation, the mercurial Paul Gascoigne in midfield, a rock-solid defence containing the likes of Tony Adams and Stuart Pearce and an attack led by Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham.

England memorably defeated Scotland and the Netherlands in the group stage before a rare penalty shoot-out victory in the quarter-finals, against Spain.

England fans roar on the Three Lions

They then lost on spot-kicks in their last-four showdown against arch rival Germany.

So where were you in that magical summer and what are your memories of Euro '96?

Were you at school or university or working at that time of your life?

Did you get married that summer or had you just become a parent?

Maybe you were travelling or about to head off on a special holiday.

Where did you watch the games and did you enjoy them with family and/or friends?

Whatever the circumstances, we'd love to hear your memories of that golden summer and share them with our readers.

Send us some details (and pictures if you have them) using the link below or email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk