A NEW book, which looks to give residents the chance to experience some of the best walks in Essex, has gone on sale.

The book, Walks in The Slow Lanes of Essex, looks to show off the best places to take a stroll in the county.

The brainchild of author Angie Jones, the book details 25 of the area’s best walks, many of which are in the north Essex area.

The book is the second to be published by Angie, 66, as is a sequel to her first book of a similar title which outlined the best walks in Suffolk.

The author, who lives in Castle Hedingham, is a keen walker and hopes to get more people walking around Essex.

Angie said: “My first published work was with Suffolk Norfolk Life Magazine in 2013.

“Other regional magazines have taken my articles, as far away as Scotland.

“My first book is a collection of walks I did in Suffolk - Walks in the Slow Lanes of Suffolk. It too has 25 walks.

“The books are aimed at people who aren’t in a hurry - it isn’t about distance but what you discover along the way.

“Some walks are two miles, others six.

“They all point people to someone for a cuppa or a meal to complete the fun.

“This book - Walks in the Slow Lanes of Essex - starts with my home, Castle Hedingham.

“There are walks at Greenstead Green, the Maplesteads, Great Bardfield, Blackmore End and Coggeshall.”

Angie with her grandsons Eli and Ethan

A number of other walks across the county are included in the book, which is now on sale.

These include walks from Abberton to Layer Breton along the Abberton Reservoir.

Other areas include walks in Ulting, Tollesbury and West Hanningfield.

Many of the walks included in the book are outside the county’s larger towns and cities and will let ramblers explore the county’s villages.

Angie said the book took about four years to bring together.

It contains the 25 best walks along with hand-drawn maps, ink illustrations and beautiful colour photos - all of which are Angie’s work.

In the 1970s, Angie also worked as an art teacher at the Ramsey Academy school in Halstead.

Angie says she has discovered some amazing places while going off the beaten track, but added none of the walks are too demanding.

The book and its walks also include snippets of local history, flora and fauna and suggests good places for a bite to eat - including picnic sites.

Angie added: “These adventures have combined my love of writing, walking, photography and art.

“I also love researching and finding out about local history - as well as the plants and trees that I see.

“A real treat is meeting local people who are full of stories about their villages - many unwritten and I write in the words of these characters whenever I can.

“Older folk are full of wonderful stories, you just need time to listen.”

The book is available online from Sigma Press or in good bookshops for £12.99.