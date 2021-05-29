STEERING a diverse county with a population of roughly 1.5 million out of a global pandemic is a huge responsibility.

But the Colchester resident who has just been given this responsibility, Kevin Bentley, says it is one he will be grasping with both hands.

“It is a very real honour and a privilege as is every time you are elected as a councillor,” he said.

“Most people stand in politics, no matter for which party, as they want to help people.

“I have a passion and belief in what we can do in the next four years.

“My motivation is to really try and help people as we come out of the pandemic.”

Now a veteran, Mr Bentley’s first forays into the world of politics came during his 20 years working as a journalist for the BBC, first with BBC Essex then at Look East.

After leaving the newsroom in 2000 he set up marketing firm Mosaic with wife, Karen, and soon after, in 2001, stood as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Colchester.

He lost out to Lib Dem Sir Bob Russell, who he would unsuccessfully challenge again in 2005. He was first elected to Colchester Council in 2002 on which he has represented Marks Tey and Layer ward ever since.

As both a cabinet member and leader of the opposition, he has become one of the most experienced politicians on the authority. He has represented Stanway and Pyefleet on Essex County Council since 2009, joining the cabinet in 2011.

His most recent role - Essex Highways boss and deputy leader of the authority - is the one he is best known for.

With David Finch stepping down at this month’s elections, Mr Bentley will now take over as leader.

Kevin Bentley

The 57-year-old admits as a young journalist, he never dreamt he would end up on the other side of the interviews.

Mr Bentley said: “I didn’t ever think I would be in this position and I never started out thinking I wanted to be leader.

“My motivation to help people has not changed. Now I have the chance to help more people than ever across the county.”

In the midst of a global pandemic is a difficult time to take on such an important role.

Essex and its residents have been deeply impacted by coronavirus - both by loss of life and economically. Recovery will be long and difficult, and the virus hasn’t gone away just yet.

Mr Bentley says he is focusing the council’s initial efforts on three areas - renewal, equality and ambition.

He said: “Renewal is about coming out of the pandemic. Equality is about equality in skills as well as how people are treated in society.

“In my 100 day plan I have written a phrase which I remember from my childhood - ‘encourage each other to reach for the stars’.

“Everyone should have the ability to achieve what they want to achieve, which is where ambition comes in.”

While the circumstances are challenging, Mr Bentley insists the pandemic has also created opportunities.

He said: “The one thing the pandemic has shown is the amazing ability of the community to come together. I want to take that and encourage it for the future.

“I think every time there is a crisis there is always a chance to learn or do things differently going forward.

“We know now we can work differently. A year and-a-half-ago I thought Zoom was an ice-lolly from the 80s, but now I have made some huge decisions in my former portfolio using it.”

A big believer in the climate crisis, Mr Bentley, with his former highways hat on, feels now is a better time than ever to really make a difference.

He says he practices what he preaches too, travelling to County Hall in Chelmsford from his home in Mersea on the 67 bus and then by train.

He said: “I don’t believe there should be a war on cars, people need to use them. Our job is to make it easier and more affordable for them not to. Every single resident, me included, has a responsibility to make a difference.”

Colchester Council has a new incoming Conservative administration, creating hopes of a renewed relationship with County Hall. But Mr Bentley insisted politics didn’t really come in to what was best for Essex.

“I had a good working relationship with the outgoing administration in Colchester and I have a good relationship with the incoming one as I am part of it.

“We have to put party badges on for elections and the like, but I think all councillors are in it because they care about their communities.

“If you never forget you are here to serve you will never go wrong.

“Politics is not about attributing the blame, it is about finding a solution.

“I am talking to every council leader in Essex and politics doesn’t come into it. Everyone gets equal chance to improve the lives of people in Essex.”

“In Essex over the coming decade we will see as the most investment in infrastructure we have seen for 50 years.

“There will be jobs which change and businesses will change but there is a real opportunity for green economic growth in Essex.”