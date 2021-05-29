WITH the weather set to finally show some signs of summer this weekend, it is the perfect time for a stroll outside with the family - particularly with a Bank Holiday weekend on the way.

And there's no shortage of amazing spots for a walk across north Essex.

Weather you're looking for a seaside stroll, or a trip through quiet countryside, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are 10 of the spots for a walk in north Essex this Bank Holiday weekend.

Dedham

You can enjoy the iconic Constable countryside following the river Stour.

You can also admire the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham while on the walk.

Just watch out for the cows.

Naze Tower circular

Walton's iconic Naze Tower, which dates to 1720, is a famous site in north Essex.

It also makes a brilliant spot for a coastal walk as you explore the creeks, marshes and mudflats of the area.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town.

The route takes in Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek.

You can do the whole journey if you like, or just part, and you the route is suitable to ride on your bike too.

Clacton to Walton

Tendring really is a treasure trove of beautiful seaside walks, and this one is no different.

This walk is seven miles and gives you a chance to take in three of the area's most iconic seaside resorts - Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

Harwich Maritime Trail

The maritime town of Harwich stands at the tip of a peninsula in north east Essex commanding the entrance to a magnificent harbour, where the Orwell flows down from Ipswich to meet the waters of the Stour that flow from Constable Country.

There are fine views over the busy harbour, especially from The Ha'penny Pier, with vessels of all shapes and sizes constantly moving.

Cudmore Grove, Mersea

Cudmore Grove Country Park, on Mersea Island, is one of the most beautiful in the county.

Run by Essex County Council, there is lots to see and do and plenty of opportunity to take in the sea air as you stroll along the marshes.

There's also some snazzy children's play equipment to enjoy for younger visitors, and it remains open for the time being.

Parking is available, at a cost.

Dovercourt Beach

The star of this walk is the colourful beach huts to gaze at.

But there are also playparks a plenty for youngsters and plenty for history buffs too, with Harwich's iconic Ha'penny Pier just down the road.

The Essex Way from West Bergholt to Fordham

While the stretch from Harwich to Manningtree on the long distance path gets all the plaudits, and quite rightly with the views of the Stour estuary, try this little beaut for a quiet alternative.

Enjoy the sedate meandering of the river.

High Woods Country Park

Picture: Christine Chambers

The park is one of the best known and most beloved country parks in Essex.

It features woodland, open spaces, a lake and wildflower meadows and has parking on-site, which does cost.

Abberton Reservoir

Essex Widlife Trust manage Abberton, usually running a range of outdoor activities at the centre.

It is a perfect spot for a quiet walk and you can even do a spot of birdwatching whilst there.