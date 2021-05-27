AN award-winning festival just over the border in Suffolk has announced the line-up for its return this summer.

Latitude is returning to Henham Park, near Southwold, in Suffolk, this July.

Headliners Wolf Alice, Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand, Reginald D. Hunter and Simon Amstell top a diverse bill where music meets the arts.

Festival organisers, with the support of sponsor cinch, have refreshed the programme and promise 2021 will be bigger and better than ever, after a difficult year for live music due to Ccovid.

Wolf Alice will headline the main stage for the first time after first performing at the festival in 2013.

Dance favourites The Chemical Brothers will arrive in Suffolk fresh from previous headline sets at the likes of Glastonbury.

Brit award winners Bastille are making their debut as Sunday co-headliners.

The cinematic performance will see the band close Latitude with ReOrchestrated, the show will see the band reprise a selection of songs from their three UK Top 10 studio albums Bad Blood, Wild World and Doom Days; re-imagining, deconstructing and rearranging the songs with a 20-piece orchestra and choir.

Bastille’s Dan Smith said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there after everyone’s year away from gigs.

"It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company."

Bombay Bicycle Club will co-headline the Obelisk Arena after previous performances in 2011 and 2014.

The star-studded line-up also features the likes of Rudimental, Fontaines D.C and Hot Chip.

Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Declan McKenna are also on the bill.

Bill Bailey, fresh from winning Strictly Come Dancing, will be the first comedian to perform on the main stage at the festival in the coveted afternoon slot.

Bill said: "I am beyond excited to be performing at Latitude 2021.

"This is a fantastic festival which I have loved for many years, and to get to perform on the main stage is a great thrill.

"It recalls, for me, indelible memories of headlining at Sonisphere in 2011 in front of 65,000 metal fans, so I say, bring it on."

Other comedians set to perform include Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand and Simon Amstell.

There is also spoken word, poetry and debates on offer for festivalgoers.

Weekend and day tickets are now on sale at www.latitudefestival.com.