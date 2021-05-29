DRIVERS should be aware of long-term road closures on Mersea Island.

The Lane and Coast Road, in West Mersea, are both closing from Friday, June 25, until Friday, October 29.

It is while flood defence installation is carried out by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Coast Road, Firs Chase and The Lane.

The work is set to start on Wednesday, June 2, with the road closures coming into effect later in the month.

* Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Alexandra Road, Colchester.

It will close from its junctions with Maldon Road and Butt Road, for three days from Tuesday, June 15.

It is because of carriageway patching works.

An alternative route is available via Butt Road, Southway Westbound, the Maldon Road roundabout, Maldon Road or Maldon Road, Drury Road and Butt Road.

* Bromley Road, in Ardleigh, is closing for two days from Saturday, June 26.

Openreach is carrying out work in the area but an alternative route is available via Colchester Road, Ardleigh Road, Frating Road, Slough Lane, Station Road, John De Bois Hill, Fox Street, Parsons Heath, the Parsons Heath roundabout and Bromley Road.

* Look out for two nights of road closures in Clacton.

Burrs Road is shutting on June 26 (11pm until 7.30am) and June 27 (11pm until 5.30am).

It is because of work being carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

An alternative route is available via Burrs Road, Sladburys Lane, Great Holland Common Road, Little Clacton Road, Clacton Road, Frinton Road, the Frinton Road roundabout, Kings Parade, Holland Road, Valley Road, Old Road, St Johns Road, North Road, Thorpe Road and Gorse Lane.

* Openreach is carrying out connection works in Thorrington.

It means Church Road will close on Monday, June 21, but an alternative route is available via Church Road, Clacton Road and Chapel Lane.

* Elsewhere in Thorrington, look out for overnight closures on June 26 and 27.

Frating Abbey Farm Road will be shutting on both nights from 11.30pm until 7am, while level crossing inspection works are carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

An alternative route is available via Frating Abbey Farm Road, Great Bentley Road, Station Road and Clacton Road.

* Ellis Road, in Boxted, will shut from its junctions with Queens Head Road and Mill Road for three days from Tuesday, June 22.

It is because of carriageway patching works.

Drivers can take a detour via Mill Road, Straight Road and Queens Head Road.

* Look out for a road closure in Heckfords Road, Great Bentley, for two days from Monday, June 21.

It is while work is carried out by Collier & Son Ltd, but an alternative route is available via Heckfords Road, Weeley Road, The Tye Road, Shair Lane and Colchester Road.

* Footway repair works are being carried out in Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea.

It will affect the stretch of road from Lyndhurst Road to Kings Parade for three days from Monday, June 21.

An alternative route is available via Dulwich Road, Hazlemere Road and Kings Parade.

