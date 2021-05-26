YOUNG explorers are preparing for an overnight expedition by embarking on practice hikes throughout north east Essex.

Students at Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, are currently working towards their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

Later this year the Year 9 trekkers will camp overnight and tackle a two-day hike in Thetford Forest - a vast green space spanning 18,730 hectares

After a successful practice hike in December, last week the fifty students embarked on their second practice around Great Oakley, Ramsey, and Harwich.

During their outing, which also included an hourlong stop with a challenge to cook a hot lunch in the outdoors, the groups spent their day on sections of the Essex Way.

Others, however, discovered navigational errors had led them in the wrong direction, but after correcting their errors, they all eventually made it to the finish rendezvous.

The wannabe Bear Grylls will head out on their third and final practice hike in early June, ahead of the proper challenge in Thetford Forest in July.

James Burfoot, expedition supervisor and director of languages and computing, said: “I’m delighted how the students have adapted to all the challenges we have thrown at them.

“They have learnt to put up tents, use camping stoves and plan their expeditions.

“It has been fantastic to see them develop their map reading and navigational skills; they are all now able to follow their planned routes and look out for features on the landscape to help them navigate.

“We are now all looking forward to their two-day hike in July when they will camp overnight in Thetford Forest.”