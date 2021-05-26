A SIDE-SPLITTING international comedian will bring the laughs when he performs in a seaside town’s famous theatre.
Daniel Sloss, a Scottish comedy star, will be performing his brand-new show HUBRIS at the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, this September.
The funny-man’s last tour sold out across 40 countries and saw him perform 300 shows throughout Europe, America, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Russia.
The movie for his previous tour is currently showing on HBO in the US and Canada and it is also the first UK comedy special to have its UK premiere in cinemas, following a nationwide release by Vue.
The seasoned professional has also sold out six New York stints, appeared on US television’s Conan ten times, broken box office records the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and has to date toured across 50 countries.
A West Cliff Theatre spokesman said “We are beyond delighted to be welcoming one of the UK’s top comedians to Clacton for the first time.
“Daniel is a huge talent, and the West Cliff team are excited to have secured a date for his new tour.”
Daniel Sloss will perform at the West Cliff Theatre on September 29.
Tickets cost £22.50 and go on sale this Friday and can be pursued from westcliffclacton.co.uk.