A FORMER wheelwright’s cottage and workshop, which is now a stunning period home, has just come onto the market in Essex.

The three-bedroom property, called Wheelwrights, dates back to the 16th century and overlooks the enchantingly-named Elephant Green in the village of Newport.

Owner John Wenham, who has lived in the property for over 20 years, said: “Records show there’s been a wheelwright in Newport from as early as 1591.

"And certainly, when we dug down a couple of feet in the back garden, we discovered a cobbled area which would once have been the wheelwright’s yard, along with a large number of horseshoes.

“Elephant Green was the location of the old marketplace, dating back to medieval times.

"As for its unusual name, there’s a story that a visiting circus came to Newport sometime in the nineteenth century and when its Indian elephant died, it was buried on this spot.

"No one knows whether the story is true, or whether this area is named after the ‘Elephant & Castle’ Inn, which used to occupy the building next door in the 1850s.

"It was designated a green in October 1970 and must be one of the smallest greens in England.”

Wheelwrights, which used to be two cottages until 1972, features on several old postcards of Elephant Green dating from the 1950s and 1960s.

The property is now on the market with Mullucks estate agents in Saffron Walden for offers over £700,000.

Sally Smales, Senior Sales Negotiator at Mullucks’ Saffron Walden branch, said: “Wheelwrights is an interesting and very well-presented Grade II listed home, set in a conservation area in Newport, within walking distance of the mainline railway station, with regular trains to London Liverpool Street and Cambridge.

“Believed to date back to the 16th century, the house has lots of exposed timbers and period features. Both bathrooms have been recently updated and the three bedrooms are all of a good size.

“Outside, the 120-ft long garden is completely walled and designed by a national award-winning garden designer. Plus the owners have added a superb conservatory or garden room with underfloor heating, which is ideal for additional outdoor dining, but could also be used as a home office."

Owner John Wenham added: “Newport is a lovely village, with a fascinating history and easy access to major road and rail links for both London and Cambridge. We’ve loved living here for the past two decades or so, and certainly hope to stay in the area”.

Visit www.mullucks.co.uk.