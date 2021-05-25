THE design of an ambitious but controversial project is set to be used by the Government to help inform how future housing developments should be approached.

The Tendring/Colchester Borders Garden Community Project is a joint project between Tendring, Colchester, Braintree and Essex councils.

The planned development will create 9,000 new homes as well as a new link road near Elmstead Market which will provide a so-called rapid transit system into Colchester.

The project has now been selected as part of a Government programme to promote high quality design of new developments across the country.

It will help test aspects of the National Model Design Code, which acts as a toolkit providing guidance on issues which need to be considered during a development.

The guide also offers methods to capture and reflect the views of the community and provides a framework for creating sustainable and distinctive areas.

Because the gardens community project is still in its early stages, the Government will be able to witness its progress and use it as an example for future developments.

Read more:

A spokesman for the councils said: “The Government recognising the uniqueness of the project, and the great potential it provides to achieve the highest quality of design, is wonderful news.

“Through some of the ideas we have heard so far, via our engagement website, we know that high quality design really matters to local people and to the quality of a place.

“With some dedicated community engagement for this consultation we will respond, making sure local voices are heard, for the benefit of future generations.

“Elected members on all three partner authorities have been very vociferous on achieving great and innovative design, as this project not only is a blank canvas which lends itself to leave a legacy of outstanding architecture, but the highest quality of design is the 6th principle of our Garden Communities Charter.”