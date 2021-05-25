AS the nation once again plunged into the depths of uncertainty amid a third national lockdown in January, many people wondered how they would stay sane.

The days of baking banana bread were well past their best before date and the sun just wasn’t quite shining as it did in the first lockdown in 2020.

But while many were at a loose end, Phil Wombwell was busy plotting a scheme which would see him leave his home city of Newcastle and embark on a mission to explore the nation.

It’s what saw him land in Manningtree following a week-long cycle.

“The idea was born out of being stuck in lockdown sitting about, twiddling my thumbs,” he said.

“With Brexit and all the Covid restrictions, people have been struggling to get abroad and so I thought ‘why not try and make the most of what we’ve got here on our shores’?

“There are so many places in Britain I’ve never seen before – how could I class myself as a Brit if I didn’t know the country well myself?

“The adventure came about from books I was reading about circumnavigating the UK, which is a journey over 7,000 miles long.

“The next idea was deciding what I could do to make the world a better place on my journey, and that’s where the litter-picking came in.”

Travelling on his bike, which has been specially renovated to cater for his litter-picking needs on the go, the 43-year-old has become known as A Rubbish Cycling Adventure on his Facebook page.

And, alongside his Border Collie Ruben, who happily runs alongside his owner as he travels up to 40 miles a day, the duo landed in Manningtree.

Community-spirited group Plastic Free Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford had organised a litter-pick to help clean up the town, and he decided to go and offer a helping hand.

“When I arrived in the Manningtree area, I thought it was absolutely beautiful – I was wondering where on earth I was going to find any litter,” he added.

“I’ve been through places where it’s everywhere, but I thought to myself how lovely and clean it was as I was cycling through.

“I was offered a spot to pitch up at and so decided to leave the bike one day and have a walk from Brantham to Mistley.

“Ruben and I struggled to fill a bag, which I can usually do in 20 minutes and I thought this isn’t too bad here at all.

“On the day of the pick, I covered the Mistley Place Park area and it does tend to be these sorts of places where there aren’t people that litter can be discovered, as it has been dropped and left to blow into bushes out of sight. “All in all, however, I really enjoyed my stay. It’s a really pleasant area.”

For Becki Bibko, 46, who organises the Plastic Free group, it was fantastic to see so many people getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

“We were focusing on the streets and sea wall,” she said.

“We’ve got a huge responsibility to try and stop waste getting into our waterway and prevent the damage it causes.

“Any litter dropped in our community could get into the river, then into the ocean and it’s impossible to get it then.

“We noticed cigarette butts are everywhere and they look like a little bit of food which a bird could so easily pick up and eat.

“It’s on all scales. We were trying to pick up the fragments too which are really damaging for animals when consumed.

“The whole plastic free project is about getting councils, residents, businesses etc to work together.

“As an individual you can try to reduce the amount of plastic you use and buy, but when the businesses use so much plastic it counter-acts what you’re doing.

“Plastic recycling isn’t the answer - we’ve got to stop it at the source.

“It can be fantastic when used properly, but it’s not when it’s just used once and is far too costly for our planet.

“We really need a complete mind shift in how we look at this or we won’t have a planet to look after anymore.

“It might be cheaper for a business to use plastic cheap, but the environment pays instead.

“We need to start spending a little more at a business level to protect our future.”