ORGANISERS of a popular town festival have announced its lineup for this year’s extra special occasion.

The guest list for Harwich International Shanty Festival was revealed, with a focus on the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower setting sail.

The festival is set to take place from Friday, October 8 until October 10.

The celebrations were postponed in 2020, but now many towns in England, as well as the Netherlands and USA, are planning to commemorate the special date.

Pam Fitzgerald, the festival’s director, said she was “very excited” to be in a position to be able to confirm the lineup.

“Planning this year’s festival has been challenging due to the uncertainty of the Covid situation,” she said.

“Travel uncertainty has made it impossible to book any other overseas artists this year. Also, our funds are severely depleted due to the festival being unable to run last year.

“We strongly believe the reinstatement of live events is important in the nationwide Covid recovery strategy.

Kimber's Men

“We have streamlined the festival to ensure as far as possible that it will go ahead this year and we still need support – both for this year’s event to run and to ensure its continuance in the future.

“Despite these constraints we are planning an exciting, varied and innovative programme for all to enjoy featuring some top acts from the UK and also the Netherlands.

“We have managed to secure shanty singers and crews to represent most of the Mayflower towns and we have several special events and concerts lined up following this theme.”

Among the acts includes the return of Kimber’s Men, who are renowned for their harmonies and arrangements, making them one of the most sought after shanty groups in the land.

Shanty veteran of more than 30 years, Shanty Jack, also known as Pete Hayselden, will also be in attendance. He spent a large part of his life working on tugs in the Humber and was instrumental in establishing the Hull Sea Fever Festival.

And from the Netherlands, Hans Weehuizen, aka Dutch Uncle, will be returning, running his popular workshops as well as performing, singing and playing concertina or melodeon.

New artists include Hoy Boy from Canvey Island, Pot of Gold from Swaffham, Norfolk, ShantyFolk from Lavenham and Isle ‘ave a Shanty from Ely.

Mrs Fitzgerald added: “We would like to extend our thanks to Harwich Town Council and Harwich Haven Authority for their financial support - we are very grateful.

“We are actively looking at ways we can improve our financial situation but we are always very grateful for any donations which can be made via our website.”

For more information about the artists appearing, or to make a donation, visit harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.