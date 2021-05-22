ESSEX Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Braintree.

Three teenagers approached a man in his 20s along Flitch Way at around 5.15pn on Thursday (May 20).

The group threatened the man with what is believed to be two knives and demanded he hand over his phone and cash.

When the man refused to hand over his phone, the teenagers assaulted the man before fleeing the scene with £10 in cash from his pocket.

The man sustained minor injuries.

The teenagers are believed to be aged between 15 and 16. Two are described as being white and the third is described as being black.

One of the teenagers was wearing a blue face mask while the other two were wearing dark face coverings pulled up from around their necks.

They were all wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the time is asked to please contact police.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.