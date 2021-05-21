CAMPAIGNING students who fear their college is being neglected have launched a petition calling on the trust which runs the school to relinquish control.

Teachers, parents, and pupils alike have raised concerns about the way the Academies Enterprise Trust has been running Tendring Technology College.

So much so, members of the National Education Union who work at the college have decided to down tools for three days starting on Tuesday.

They will form a picket line outside the sixth form’s Frinton campus in response to a planned staffing restructure.

The union’s members believe the shake-up will result in cuts to teaching and support staff jobs from September and impact students' education.

The trust, however, has said the college is actually "overly staffed" compared to other schools.

Since the news of the strike broke, students at Tendring Technology College have launched a petition calling for the trust to relinquish control of the school.

The campaign, which was started by a Year 11 pupil, garnered more than 1,400 signatures in less than 24 hours.

It was also launched in response to claims the trust takes £1,250 per student from the £4,500 Department for Education allocation to help run the multi-academy set-up.

Trust bosses have denied the claim, saying they only take £575 per pupil.

Speaking anonymously, the student said: “There has been a big loss of staff in all areas and it’s impacted our education.

"Staff are stretched so much they’re struggling and morale is low."

Student Izzy McInnes, 18, has also raised concerns about how the college is being run.

She said: “I have experienced first hand the abysmal treatment and neglect AET has shown towards TTC.

“All of this debacle has led to teachers having no other choice than to strike to show their discontent.”

Speaking on behalf of many concerned parents and carers, Emily Wood, who knows people working at Tendring Technology College, added to the intensifying pressure being put on the trust.

She added: "I hear from staff members how their stress levels and mental health is declining.

"Some of them are in tears that they cannot support the kids how they want or need to.

"How kids are struggling but there isn’t enough staff to support them pastorally or academically?

"I’m fighting this fight for them because they feel gagged and cannot share the information themselves."

There had also been suggestions that the trust was planning on merging Tendring Technology College with another school on its books.

A spokeswoman for the trust, however, has rubbished the claims.

“We can categorically confirm that Tendring Technology College and Clacton Coastal Academy are not merging," the spokeswoman added.

"Both schools continue as separate entities within the AET family.”

