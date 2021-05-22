POLICE investigating the murder of Scott Gilhooly described it as a "cowardly, vicious and brutal attack".

The pub landlord, 44, was stabbed to death in a flat above Braintree's Swiss Bell pub, which he ran, on May 17 last year.

Killer Lawrence Bourke, 24, had been renting a spare room in the flat for about 12 months when he carried out the sickening attack.

A post-mortem examination found Scott had died from stab wounds to his chest and neck.

Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree, was jailed for life at Basildon Crown Court, on Friday, and will serve a minimum of 25 years.

The police said Scott was a much loved father, son, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law.

Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Det Insp Andy Clarkson said: “This was a cowardly, vicious and brutal attack.

“Scott was hugely popular, a community champion and respected local businessman, contributing greatly through his charity work and fundraising.

“His tragic death leaves an enormous void in the lives of all his family and friends.

"Scott’s close, loving family are forever broken by his sad, unnecessary death and have been living with the devastating consequences ever since.

“There is no doubt that this was a most heinous, senseless and unprovoked murder and while no sentence will ever bring Scott back, I hope today’s hearing will help his family move forward.”

Scott had lived at the family-run pub, in Mountbatten Road, for almost 20 years.

In a statement, his family said: “We want to dedicate a very heartfelt thank you to all emergency services personnel who attended the Swiss Bell public house on Sunday, May 17, last year, and to Essex Police for their continued support during a difficult time.

“The family express their greatest admiration for the challenging circumstances all emergency services face each and every day.

“They also praise both Essex Police and prosecuting team led by Mr Andrew Jackson for their thorough investigation, diligent case handling and empathy during a very sensitive and most distressing time.”