AN oddball swan that hit headlines after being left with a bizarre neck deformity has sadly died after a dog attack.

The poor mute swan, affectionately nicknamed 'Wonky', was left with his neck spiralling sideways and his head lolling to one side after a clumsy member of his flock crash-landed on him in November 2020.

But despite his injury, the resilient swan was doing fine fending for himself as he remained among his flock - and his odd appearance saw Wonky hit headlines earlier this year.

Picture: SWNS

But now, sadly, Wonky has had to be put down - after the unlucky swan was attacked by a dog.

Gill Lewis, founder of WeCare Wildlife Rescue in Manningtree, Essex, revealed how she had to take Wonky to be put down - after keeping a watchful eye on him since his initial neck injury.

The 56-year-old said: "Sadly, some irresponsible person let their dog off the lead on the grass where all the swans are now coming up onto, and the dog attacked Wonky.

"He was left with nasty wounds on his neck, and feeling very sorry for himself.

"We really hoped he would be able to pull through, especially after he had made it right the way through winter after his first neck injury, and had done so well.

"But in the end, the best thing for us to do for him was to take the decision to put him down."

Gill added: "Wonky was so special and we did our best by him. At least he got his five minutes of fame before he went."