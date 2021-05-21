A WARPED killer who murdered a popular pub landlord in a horrifying attack has been jailed for life.

Crazed drunk Lawrence Bourke decapitated Scott Gilhooly with an axe before mutilating his body in his own flat at the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree.

After his arrest, the 24-year-old made jokes to the police before starting to laugh.

Mr Gilhooly, 44, had taken in Bourke and was allowing him to live in the flat with him above the pub.

Bourke had a history of heavy drinking and had left his family home, having been taken in by Mr Gilhooly in 2019.

The horror happened on May 17 last year, after Mr Gilhooly had said he had become frustrated with Bourke for not paying his rent.

Scott Gilhooly was killed at his pub

Twisted Bourke was jailed for life today at Basildon Crown Court for his sickening crime, with a minimum of 25 years.

Sentencing Bourke, the honourable Mr Justice Martin Griffiths said: “Scott Gilhooly was a joy to everyone who knew him.

“He was the life and soul of the party, he was a constant source of support to his family and to others.

“He was generous to a fault, and you were one of those who benefitted from his generosity and kindness.

“He was for many years the popular landlord of the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree.

“There was much more to him than his last day.

“The happiness he brought into the world, the good deeds he did, and the memories he made for those left behind will never die."

The judge told Bourke, of Lister Road, Braintree: “You were a terrible lodger. You got drunk, you took drugs, you misbehaved, and you didn’t pay your rent.

“Even Mr Gilhooly began to get tired of this and he told a witness the day before you killed him that he wanted you to either pay the rent or to leave.

“I find as a fact that you took sadistic pleasure from what you were doing, and you carried on as Mr Gilhooly was dying and after he was dead."

He added: “Other remarks and conduct with the police show you were still sadistically relishing your violent acts, as you were still literally covered with the victim’s blood.”

As Bourke was led down to the cells, he smiled and gave a thumbs-up to his family.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, had told the court: “The defendant had decapitated Mr Gilhooly, then left his severed head away from the body.

“The attack had been carried out with an axe and a large kitchen knife as well, the blade of that being found next to Mr Gilhooly’s body.

“Such was the ferocity of the attack and mutilation from the body the blade of that knife had sheered off its handle.”

Mr Gilhooly had suffered 70 stab wounds, including a wound to the heart and a wound to the neck.

Mr Jackson said some of the wounds were inflicted after Mr Gilhooly had died.

Read more here: