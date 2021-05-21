A NEW £70 million dual carriageway will lead to the loss of "irreplaceable" ancient woodland, an environmental charity has claimed.

The Woodland Trust says Essex County Council's plans for the new road, between the A120 and A133, will lead to the loss of ancient woodland at Strawberry Grove, off the A120 near Elmstead.

The charity has submitted an official objection to the proposals, claiming the road will lead to "direct loss, damage and deterioration" of woodland and demanding a rethink of the plans.

The objection states: "The Trust objects to the planning application on the basis of direct loss of Strawberry Grove.

"Strawberry Grove appears on maps dated in the 1870s and is considered within this application as likely ancient woodland.

"As such Natural England should be consulted for their opinion on the antiquity of the site and its likely effects on this important piece of woodland."

The new 2.4km link road, which will have a 50mph speed limit, is being built to allow a 9,000 home new town on the Tendring Colchester border to go ahead.

Funding has been secured through the Government's Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The objection continues: "We are particularly concerned direct loss to an area of likely unmapped ancient woodland from the construction of a new sliproad connecting the A120 to the proposed link road.

"Development in ancient woodland can lead to long-term changes in species composition, particularly ground flora and sensitive fauna, i.e. nesting birds, mammals and reptiles.

"Majorly adverse impacts would occur as a result of the removal of the ancient woodland, which contains valuable habitat, to make way for the construction of the proposal."

It adds: "Ancient woodland is irreplaceable habitat, once lost it is gone forever."

Link Road

Natural England has not raised an objection to the proposals.

The road is being built in conjunction with a so-called rapid transit system in Colchester, linking the new town with the centre.

The garden community cannot go ahead until plans are in place for both the link road and rapid transit system.

To view the plans, search CC/TEN/31/21 on Essex County Council's planning portal.