CROWDS lined the street to see the mayor and mayoress throw kitchels from a window as part of Harwich’s traditional mayor-making ceremony.
People gathered in Church Street yesterday as Ivan and Jo Henderson became the new mayor and mayoress of Harwich.
The unique Harwich tradition of kitchel-throwing has been taking place for more than 400 years.
Mr Henderson said: “I feel really proud and privileged to be taking on this role. To have the support of the councillors who have put their trust in me is a real honour.
“Now I’m hoping we can open up safely and start supporting the events which were postponed last year.
“I couldn’t do this work without a good family. My wife Jo I couldn’t ask any more from. She is someone who has helped me all these years.
“When I have doubted myself and my abilities she’s always been there to lift me up, she’s always given me the confidence. Without her, I probably wouldn’t be here.”