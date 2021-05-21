A GENEROUS restaurant owner served up thousands of pounds of free food as a way of saying thank you to Tendring’s frontline workers.
Jason Smedley, owner of My Big Fat Greek Taverna, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, has been a huge advocate of the NHS throughout the pandemic.
Following the first national lockdown, for example, he allowed local paramedics and nurses to sleep for free at The Royal Hotel, which he also runs.
On Wednesday night Mr Smedley, whose business partner is wife Georgie, invited the district’s NHS heroes to his restaurant for slap-up meals collectively worth £2,500.
The celebration attracted an impressive 75 guests, all of which were able to eat the venue’s tasty dishes without paying a penny.
Speaking to NHS workers at the event Mr Smedley said: “We would like to thank you for all the efforts you have put in throughout the whole year.
“It has been a stressful year for everyone but hopefully we will soon have some normality to return to.
“From all of the staff here at My Big Fat Greek Taverna, we would just like to say thank you for everything you have done.”