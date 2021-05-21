THE winner of a national television singing competition is set to tread the boards as he takes on the lead character in a forthcoming pantomime.

Ben Haenow, 36, was crowned the winner of X Factor in 2014 before going on to release what became that year’s Christmas number one.

Since then the Croydon-born songwriter, who was previously a van driver, has dropped two albums, but is now turning his attention to the theatre.

Throughout the festive season he will star as Jack Trott in the Anton Benson production of Jack and the Beanstalk, at Clacton’s Prince Theatre.

Ben said: “I’m excited to hit the stage and bring lots of laughs and a good time for audiences at the Princes Theatre.

“It’s been such a tough time for performers across the arts, so to get back into venues and play for audiences – something we all live for – will be awesome.”

Tendring Council’s Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, believes the seasonal show is hotly anticipated after last year’s cancelled performance.

“One of the biggest things I think we all missed when theatres were forced to close due to Covid-19 was the panto,” he added.

“While it’s traditional in pantomime to ‘look behind you’ I’m very much looking forward to this year’s show.

“Anton Benson Productions always bring a great panto, and with Ben Haenow in the starring role we’re assured of a top performance from such an expert vocalist and someone with such great charisma.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will run from December 4 until New Year’s Day and further casting announcements will be made throughout the year.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased princestheatre.co.uk, by calling 01255 686633, or visiting the box office at Clacton Town Hall.

Further casting announcements will be made throughout the year.