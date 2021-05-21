SHOCKING footage of drivers in Essex dangerously overtaking cyclists has been released.

The footage has been released by the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to mark Global Road Safety Week.

Road safety organisations across the world are coming together to highlight the dangers of speed and the need to protect vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The clips which feature cyclists being passed too closely, have been sent to SERP's Extra Eyes team.

They resulted in the drivers being prosecuted, either via an educational course or with points and a find.

You can watch the footage here:

Stuart Johnson, vice-secretary of Colchester Cycling Campaign, said: “We ask drivers to treat anyone on a bike as if they are your brother, sister, son or daughter – or your best friend.

"Close passing by cars is dangerous, frightening and puts people off cycling. Please give people on cycles plenty of space when passing.”

Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing, added: “In March 2021 we received 131 Extra Eyes submissions from car drivers and 74 from cyclists, despite there being proportionately fewer cyclists on the road.

"This gives you an idea of how strongly cyclists feel in terms of their safety on the road.

“Where digital evidence highlights, Essex Police will not hesitate to take action against those who drive carelessly or dangerous near cyclists and fail to give sufficient space when passing.

“We all have places to be and we all deserve to arrive safely. Please share the road considerately and be patient with other road-users.”

The Extra Eyes team has received over 200 close pass submissions this year with almost a third of them resulting in a successful prosecution.

Cycling UK said: “The Highway Code requires that drivers 'give cyclists at least as much room as you would a car when overtaking' (Rule 163). Most police forces interpret to mean at least 1.5m (the width of a car) at speeds of up to 30mph.

“Cyclists may have to move out to avoid potholes or debris on the road – passing closer than 1.5m puts lives at risk.

“Be patient around cyclists and pedestrians, give them plenty of space and time, and use eye contact to indicate that you have seen them. Use your indicators when performing any manoeuvre or changing lanes.

“Remember – even the smallest lapse in concentration could mean you fail to see a cyclist, with tragic consequences. Be particularly careful around junctions, where 75% of collisions occur.”

SERP encourages all road-users to continue sending in their footage of poor or dangerous road-user behaviour.

For more information on how you can do this, please visit https://saferessexroads.org/driving-complaints-2020.