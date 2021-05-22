DOGS on beaches is always a hot topic across Essex, with owners desperate to walk their pooches along the sand and shingle.
But some sunbathers disagree, and argue allowing dogs on the beaches hurts the atmosphere and ambience of the area.
Some beaches in Essex allow dogs on the sand, while one completely bans them.
The debate has been sparked in Southend recently, with the council set to present plans for a dog friendly beach in the near future.
We've compiled a list of beaches dog owners can and can't take their pet pooches this summer
The beaches which allow dogs:
- Thorney Bay - Canvey
- Irlam's Beach - Harwich
- Mersea Stone - Mersea Island
- Osea Island
- St Osyth Beach - St Osyth
- The Naze - Walton-on-the-Naze
- West Mersea Beach - West Mersea
The beaches where dogs may be restricted:
- Brightlingsea Beach - Brightlingsea
- Canvey Beach - Canvey
- Clacton and Claction Pier
- Dovercourt Bay - Dovercourt
- Frinton-on-Sea
- Holland-on-Sea
- Leigh Bell Whard - Leigh
- Martello Beach - Clacton
- Shoebury East Beach and Shoebury Beach
- Chalkwell Beach - Southend
- Jubille Beach - Southend
- Westcliff Bay - Southend
- Thorpe Bay
- Three Shells - Southend
- Walton-on-the-Naze
And the beach which has completely banned dogs:
- Wrabness