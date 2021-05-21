TRIBUTES have been paid following the tragic death of an “optimistic” teenager who “had his whole life ahead of him”.

Martti Ojandu, a popular student at Tendring Technology College’s Frinton campus, in Rochford Way, is believed to have died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of just 15.

The Year 10 student, described as being a fun-loving and sensitive boy with a heart of gold, was taking part in the mentoring programme offered by the Lads Need Dads charity.

The scheme, which Martti joined in 2018, is designed to empower young men who have had limited access to a male role model to become motivated and capable.

Paying tribute, Sonia Shaljean, managing director and founder of the organisation, said his spirit-lifting presence will be greatly missed.

She said: “He was generous and caring and had a gift for making people smile.

“From an early age he was a young carer, helping care for his mum, and then the past couple of years, his young nieces and nephews who came to live with them.

“He was popular with our mentors as his engaging and cheeky personality was infectious, and he never moaned and always presented as an optimist.

“He enjoyed learning lots of new life skills, volunteering in his community and coming out on trips with us.”

Martti’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the community, not at least among students at his school, who have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

“He leaves behind many, many friends who loved him,” added Sonia.

“He was dearly loved by our team of mentors and we shared many happy memories.

“His passing leaves an unimaginable, painful hole in his mother’s life and his sisters, who Martti loved so much.

“Navigating their way through this pain is not going to be easy.”

Martti's tragic death was announced to pupils by principal Michael Muldoon during an assembly on Wednesday morning.

In a letter sent out by the headteacher parents and carers were urged to comfort their children and offer them reassurance.

The academy is now said to be offering professional counselling to anyone who feels they need extra support following the death.

A spokesman has now issued a statement paying tribute on behalf of the college.

“It is with great sadness that we heard of the death of one of our students," she said.

"Our whole school community has been rocked by the news of Martti’s death, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family.

"He was a young man who lit up the school with his humour and sense of fun.

"He was caring and kind and will be remembered incredibly fondly by his friends and teachers.

"We are providing students and staff with professional counselling and support to help them through this time.”

Martti’s death comes two months after fellow Tendring Technology College student, Elliot Willis, died at his home in Great Oakley.

He was also just 15.

Elliot Willis’ inquest was opened in March but the final hearing was adjourned until the provisional date of August 17.