A HEADTEACHER who has spent more than a decade working with the same secondary school sixth form has decided “with a heavy heart” to step down.

Michael Muldoon has been the principal at Tendring Technology College, located in both in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, for the last five years.

In the seven years prior to his appointment as the educational institution’s boss he fulfilled various other roles and helped the college to grow and develop.

Mr Muldoon has now announced he will be departing the school, which is run by the Academies Enterprise Trust.

He said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to lead the staff, pupils and wider TTC community over the last 12 years.

“I am leaving with a heavy heart but know the time is right for someone else to lead the college through the next phase of its journey.

“I am looking forward to new opportunities and will always have a special bond with the community and wish TTC and the Academies Enterprise Trust every success.”

David Hatchett, national director of secondary schools at the Academies Enterprise Trust, has now sent his well wishes to Mr Muldoon ahead of his next chapter.

He added: “I would like to thank Michael for his dedication and professionalism as principal of Tendring Technology College.

“He has been a longstanding leader at the college and has provided continuity of leadership for many years.

“I thank him for his service to the college and the trust as he embarks on new challenges.”

A spokeswoman for Academies Enterprise Trust also praised the work carried out by Mr Muldoon during his lengthy tenure.

“After 12 years Michael Muldoon has decided to step down from his role and hand the reins of leading the academy to someone else for the next stage of its journey.

“Michael has led the academy with great integrity and has played an integral role in the growth and development of AET.

“His warmth and humility have been especially appreciated by his peers and his colleagues and he leaves AET with the very best of wishes for the future."

It is believed Mr Muldoon will continue in his role as headteacher until the end of the current half-term.

Until the correct replacement is found the school will be run by an interim leadership team comprised of Colin Sinclair, AET’s secondary executive director and David Lees, headteacher at Clacton Coastal Academy.

The spokeswoman added: "They will work closely with the senior leadership team at Tendring Technology College to ensure the students and school community continue to thrive."