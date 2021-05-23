HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

JENNIFER ALVEY: Dearly loved wife. My dearest Jenny, I miss you so very much. You gave me love, you gave me life, you gave me laughter. And you made every day of my life very special. I will love you forever. Ian xxx

DAVID ELLIS: Sadly passed on Sunday, 25th April, 2021. Aged 79. Beloved Partner to Helen, Father to Ben, Jason ad Sam and Grandfather. A private funeral service is to take place at Colchester Crematorium, Colchester, on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021. A live webcast is available to those who are unable to attend in person. Login details provided upon request. Donations in David's memory to Cancer Research UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

DANNY BRYAN: Former landlord of Drury Arms and Bucks Horns, passed away peacefully at home on 11th May, 2021, aged 81 years. A much loved Partner, Dad, Grandad and Friend. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, in memory of Danny may be sent payable to St Helena Hospice c/o: Colchester Funeralcare, 12a St Johns Road, Colchester, CO4 0JW.

NAOMI BENNETT: Funeral Service, 20th May CHANGE OF LOCATION. The celebration of life service at 11.30am will now be held at the Chapel at the East of England Co-operative Funeral Company, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester. NOT at St Lawrence Church, Rowhedge, as previously announced. The cortege will leave her house in Rowhedge at 11.10am.

JENNIFER 'JENNY' ALVEY NÉE KEEBLE: Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 18 April, 2021, aged 75. Dearly loved Wife to Ian, Mum to Lucy, Amy and Beth, Gran to Yasmin, Ryan, Myla, Lara, Eve, Theo, Auden and Edith and Sister to Donald. Jenny touched so many lives through her long teaching career and church involvement. She was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A private service has been arranged at Colchester Crematorium on Friday, 21st May, at 2.45pm. Family flowers only. As current restrictions mean we cannot gather, we would love family and friends to pay their respects, by standing socially distanced on our route from Boxted to the Crematorium. Please contact Hunnaballs for details. Jenny experienced wonderful care from SinglePoint and donations in her memory can be made to St Helena Hospice through Hunnaballs. We would love family and friends to share their messages and memories of Jenny at jenniferalvey.muchloved.com All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

ROBIN PETER BROWN: Sadly passed away on 23rd April in Addenbrooke's Hospital, aged 65. Loving Husband to Yvonne and Dad to Lizzie and Sophie. Funeral Three Counties Crematorium, 19th May, 11.30 a.m. No flowers, but donations if desired to Labrador Rescue South East and Central.

RHONA FRANCIS NÉE WADSWORTH: Passed away peacefully at Silversprings, Thorrington on Thursday, 29th April, 2021, aged 85. A dear Wife, Mother and Grandma, who will be greatly missed. Funeral service will take place at Elmstead Parish Church, Church Road, Elmstead Market, on Wednesday, 26th May at 10.30am. Please wear something blue. Family flowers only and donations, if desired to St Helena Hospice c/o Freedom Funerals, Freedom House, Colchester, CO2 8JG.

RICHARD BURKE: We regret to announce the death of Richard Burke on 18th April, 2021. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will be held at Colchester Crematorium on 25th May at 11am.

FREDERICK JOHN 'JOHN' PARMENTER: On 5th May peacefully at home, John of Kirby Cross, aged 79 years. Much loved Husband of Barbara, dear Father of Martin and Geoffrey and loving Grandad to Thomas, Becky, Sophie, Helen, Lucas, James and Pearl and Great Grandad to Elena and Lianna. Funeral service at St. Michael's Church, Kirby-le-Soken, on Wednesday, 26th May at 2pm (due to the present restrictions by invitation only) followed by interment at Kirby Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of John may be sent to St. Helena Hospice c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, CO13 9AA, Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

SYDNEY BARNETT: Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on 7th April, 2021. Husband to June Barnett, Father to Sharon and Father in Law to David. Grandfather of Daniel and Jack. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on 4th June at 11am. Donations in memory of Sydney may be made via Muchloved.com to benefit the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

DAVID BURMBY: Passed away peacefully in St. Helena Hospice on 30th April, 2021, aged 73 years. Loving Partner to Yvonne, Beloved Dad to Sonia and Steven. Much loved Grandad to Hannah, Matthew, Emily, Sam and Charlotte and Great Granddad to Hayden, Theo and Ella. Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday, 9th June, 2021 at 1:15pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired may be sent made payable to "St. Helena Hospice" c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, 1a Tower Street, Brightlingsea, CO2 0AL Tel. 01206 308400.

ANN CATHERINE HOWE (NÉE GREENLAND): Beloved Wife of John Howe. Departed this life peacefully on 2nd May, 2021, after a long career caring for others. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday, 8th June, 2021, at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired, made payable to PDSA, may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Stanway CO3 0LX.

GWYNLLIAN MARY 'GWEN' FELL: Passed away at Tall Trees Nursing Home on 15th April, 2021, aged 89. Widow to the late Jim. A dearly loved Mum to Sue and Pete, Barry and Angie. A treasured Nan to Dan and Gaz. Loved by her friends and family. She loved everyone and all creatures great and small. Sadly died to dementia and it's complications after many many years. We are celebrating her life with a church service on Monday, 7th June at St Lukes Church, Church Road Tiptree at 2pm, followed by stopping at Inworth Church to lay the flowers. Then a buffet and drinks at Sue and Pete's to remember Mum's life. Funeral service will also be available in an online webcast email Sue at petetodd1400@hotmail.co.uk for details and link. We have ordered our flowers from Flowers by Molly Louise at a very reasonable price on Tel: 07581411511 or flowers to East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB on the morning of the 7th. If you would rather make a donation please pick one of your choice. Just a last note! Due to Covid restrictions I will need names and telephone numbers in advance for entry into church as there are still restrictions on numbers.

MARGARET ROSE HOWE: Passed away peacefully Thursday, 6th May, 2021, aged 84. Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service to held at Three Counties Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd June at 10:30. Kind donations if desired to Cats Protection can be made via East of England Co-op, 23 High Street, Earls Colne, CO6 2PA.

ANTHONY (TONY) GEORGE ASPLIN: Died suddenly at home. Uncle to Michele and Tracy, a dear friend to many and a valued member of the Colchester Rovers Cycling Club for over 40 years. Family flowers only, donations to MacMillan via East of England Co-op, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB or on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved