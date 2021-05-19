A CRASH which resulted in a road becoming blocked required a multi-agency response from the emergency services
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were all called to Jaywick Lane, in Clacton, shortly about 8.30am on Wednesday.
The services had received reports of a road traffic collision, reportedly near the junction with Rush Green Road.
Upon arrival it was established nobody was injured as a result of the crash, nor was anyone trapped within their vehicle.
A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision in Jaywick Lane, Clacton.
“A crew from Clacton attended. No-one was trapped and firefighters made the scene safe by 8.53am.”
Speaking anonymously one eyewitness believes some school students were late to school as a result of the crash.
She said: “The road was blocked with the emergency services, there was an ambulance, three police cars and a fire engine.
“There was quite a build up of traffic and some children were late to school because they had to go all the way around Clacton to get to Ravens Academy.”
