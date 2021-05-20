A LIFEBOAT crew member who previously fought Somali pirates is preparing to tackle a fundraising challenge after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Steve Beardsley has worked as a volunteer for the RNLI Clacton lifeboat station since 2012, helping on numerous rescues at sea during his nine year tenure.

After reaching the age of 55 last summer, the fully committed crewman was required to stand down from his onboard duties but very much remains part of the team.

Previously Mr Beardsley, who runs a security company, served in the Army for 10 years before becoming a bodyguard for royal families and celebrities.

He also spent seven years working as a security guard on sea ships, occasionally having to fight off pirates in Somalia.

Shockingly, in January this year, Mr Beardsley was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s following numerous tests, scans, and trips to the hospital.

The progressive disease causes dementia symptoms such as memory loss, confusion, and sudden changes in mood to gradually worsen.

He said: “People around me started noticing things, I would forget things and developed a stutter and my family said I needed to go to the doctors.

“I was told some of my brain is basically equivalent to a brain of a 70-year-old, but I do not know quite how bad it is yet – I will find out more in September.

“It was devastating for everyone who knew me, and my family were in pieces because I guess it can be like a death sentence.

“I might get worse and have good and bad days, but I could also live a full life but just need some help every now and then.

“The support I have had so far is second to none - I could not get any better support.”

Inspiring Steve, who has three children, is now planning to take on a fundraising challenge in aid of Alzheimer’s UK, The Warrior Within Project, and the RNLI.

He will walk roughly 15-miles from Clacton Lifeboat Station to Walton Lifeboat Station and back again all whilst wearing a full life-saving lifeboat kit.

Steve, who has a partner of 26 years, added: “Before this I was 21 and a half stone, but I needed to get a bit fitter, so I started walking six weeks ago to prepare.

“I am doing about four miles a day and I am now losing weight and I have a positive mindset.

“It is not going to be easy, but you just have to put your head down and crack on o it is not a race, it is all about completing it.”

To sponsor Steve visit justgiving.com/fundraising/iamorganisingmyownwalkortrek2021-stephenbeardsley.