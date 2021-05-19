TWO men have been charged after a rabbi was attacked near his synagogue in Essex.
Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent, Ilford, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage.
The charges relate to an incident in Limes Avenue, Chigwell, just after 1.15pm on Sunday, May 16.
The 31-year-old victim, a rabbi from the nearby synagogue, was treated in hospital for head wounds after the incident.
Brahimi and Djabouri will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today.
