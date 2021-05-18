A TEENAGER who stashed a machete down his trousers was stopped by police after "behaving suspiciously" on an e-scooter.
Officers with Essex Police's Roads Policing Unit spotted two teenagers riding an e-scooter in Lexden Road, Colchester, on Friday.
The two teens split up when they spotted the officers, but both were stopped and searched.
One was found to be carrying cannabis, while another had concealed the blade down his trousers.
A 19-year-old man was dealt with for possession of cannabis at the scene, while a 16-year-old boy remains under investigation on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in public.
A police spokesman said: "The e-scooter was also seized as it was being ridden without insurance.
"Section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 gives officers the power to stop any vehicle on the roads.
"Stops using this traffic power often lead to the disruption of other types of crime which cause significant harm in our communities."
