Police have confirmed a 17-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident this morning.
Officers were called by members of the public shortly before 1am, today Tuesday 18 May, to concerns for a person seen on the Orwell Bridge.
Police attended but were not able to trace the person, so multi-agency searches commenced, involving police, paramedics, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the RNLI.
Following these searches, the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from the River Orwell shortly after 4am.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Next of kin have been made aware and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.