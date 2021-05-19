A GOBSMACKED shopper has spoken of the “horror” he was confronted with after opening a tin of dog food caked in festering mould.

Lee Copperfield, 38, purchased a multi-pack of Butchers Beef & Liver from Iceland for his Bullmastiff Harley and Staffordshire Bull Terrier Lucky.

The Clacton resident bought the tasty tins of pooch produce two weeks ago and they were branded with an expiration date of 2023.

Mr Copperfield and his two dogs found the first few servings of food to be the delicious delicacy they expected.

But when he went to feed his four-legged friends last week, he was left disgusted and shocked to find thick green mould on the top of the meat.

He said: “I could not believe my eyes when I opened the food and the horror and smell I got from the tin for just unreal.

“I thought to myself, ‘what the hell is this?’. My two dogs were ill for about four days, but I do not know if the food was the problem.”

After returning the tainted tins to the supermarket, at the Waterglade Retail Park, Mr Copperfield was issued a refund, but he has now demanded an apology.

“They gave me my money back, but I got no apology of anything and the staff were not very helpful,” added Mr Copperfield.

“If we did not notice the mould I worry they my dogs may have been poisoned or they could have been sick.

“I could not really tell you whose fault this is, but I think the blame lies with Iceland in my opinion.”

Iceland and Butchers were both contacted for comment.

Iceland did not respond and a spokesman for Butchers said it would not be issued a statement.