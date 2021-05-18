POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a driver crashed into another vehicle whilst driving the wrong way down the A12 carriageway.
Officers were called to junction 31 of the northbound carriageway just before 8.25pm on Monday.
Several members of the public had called to report a vehicle travelling the wrong way down the road between junction 31 and junction 30.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "The vehicle then collided with a Mercedes travelling northbound and a Mazda had to take evasive action and collided into the central reservation.
"The offending vehicle then failed to stop at the scene of the RTC and continued on the A12 travelling southbound.
"The vehicle is described as a small white car with an elderly female driver.
"No-one was hurt in the incident."
Read more:
- WATCH: Colchester Debenhams staff say goodbye to store
- Colchester now has highest Covid infection rate in Essex
- Why this Colchester street is set to be made one way to traffic
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a small white car driving in this area around the time of the incident or anybody who was driving in this area with dashcam to contact 101, quoting crime reference 37/25754/21.
They should get in touch with PC 274 Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at PHQ at Martlesham quoting reference 37/25754/21 by calling 101.