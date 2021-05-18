A FIRE service is raising awareness of the dangers of hoarding disorder and the fire risk it poses.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) is highlighting the issue as part of National Hoarding Awareness Week, which runs until Friday.

The national campaign bids to safeguard people with hoarding tendencies, which affects two to five per cent of people.

The disorder is a recognised mental disorder and is defined as acquiring items and the inability to discard items, even though they appear to others as having no value.

The service revealed it has more than 170 houses on its list of hoarded properties and works with residents to reduce their fire risk.

Louise Curtis, community builder in ECFRS’ community safety team said: “National Hoarding Awareness Week is about keeping people safe and recognising when people are starting to show hoarding tendencies and where they can seek help and support.

“Many of us have been buying things we might not need during the lockdowns but for some people, these behaviours are part of a wider mental disorder and we’d encourage you to seek help if you or someone you know is showing signs of hoarding disorder.

“As well as a higher fire risk in the home, there are other concerns for people living in hoarded properties such as not being able to escape in an emergency, health concerns, loneliness and social isolation.

“We’d really like for people to seek support for themselves or their loved ones to keep each other safe.”

If you have concerns that you or someone you know could be at risk of a fire, please get in touch with ECFRS at essex-fire.gov.uk/book or call on 0300 303 0088.