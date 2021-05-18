A MAN'S has been found in a river just over the county border in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police were called to the Orwell Bridge just before 1am on Tuesday after members of the public reported concerns for a man's welfare.

Officers attended but were not able to find the person.

A multi-agency search commenced involving police, paramedics, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and the RNLI.

Following the searches, the body of a man was recovered from the River Orwell at about 4am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference CAD 12 of 18 May, via: www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update."

You can also call 101.