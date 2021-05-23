Since the start of the year locations across Essex have been used as film set locations.

From TV dramas to films film crews have descended the county.

Here we take a look at all the shows being shot here and the filming locations.

Andor - Disney+

In April crew, stars and writers of the Stars Wars series were seen filming at the former Coryton Refinery site in Corringham.

It is understood they have been shooting for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor.

Writer Tony Gilroy, who worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and actor Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the film, have both been working at the site.

Shoot - some of the buildings and sets - pic by Star Wars Session and inset Diego Luna pic by Ian/PA and Writer - Tony Gilroy pic by Almany

Fanatics Matt Hudson and Luke Bligh, who run podcast Star War Sessions, have visited the filming set at Coryton Refinery in Corringham.

Read more >> 'There's no bigger name in film': Delight as Star Wars actors seen at Essex oil site

Mr Bligh, 26, from Basildon said: “This is a massive deal for Essex and it’s just down the road from me.

“Lots of these films are shot in the UK at Elstree Studios or Pinewoods or the Lake District like Episode 7 but for this one they’ve chosen gritty but beautiful Essex."

Downton Abbey film

This week film crews have been in Harwich and are rumoured to be filming for Downton Abbey.

Parts of old Harwich have been transformed into a 1900s film set, including King's Quay Street by the grand Electric Palace Cinema.

Film crews arrived on Sunday and are believed to be in the town to film a second Downton Abbey movie.

Action - actors on set in Harwich with their Covid masks on between takes

Betty Holbrook, of St Helen's Green, has been caught up in the excitement of watching film crews and actors walk by her house.

Read more >> Historic town is turned into film set for Downton Abbey sequel

Mrs Holbrook, who received an MBE for a lifetime of work dedicated to Harwich in 2018, said: "It's nice for Harwich to be recognised as a place to film Downton Abbey.

"The people involved have closed off the roads, but have been very well mannered."

Slow Horses - AppleTV+

Cast and crew descended upon Harwich for the filming of a new spy thriller starring Hollywood legend Gary Oldman earlier this month.

Oldman was at Harwich Haven Authority’s Navigation House, in Angel Gate, on Wednesday to film the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

The big budget 12-part series, which is expected to air later this year, is based on the award-winning Slough House books by author Mick Herron.

On set - filming took place at Navigation House in Harwich

It follows a team of misfit British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5.

Read more >> Gary Oldman films new Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses in Harwich

A spokeswoman for Harwich Haven Authority said hundreds of cast and crew members descended on Harwich with Oldman on Wednesday and filmed into the evening.

“It’s been great having the filming production team on our site,” she said.

“We’ve had snipers on our roof, police cars screeching across our car park, boats, explosions - all very exciting stuff.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed being involved with a very small part of this production and we look forward to seeing the series when it airs later in year.”

The Essex Serpent - AppleTV+

From the waterside in Maldon to the grasslands of Alresford, the Essex Serpent has taken a bite into the countryside.

The AppleTV+ series adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel of the same name follows newly widowed Cora, played by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes who, having been released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex.

Victorian - Paula Wiseman was able to capture this photograph of Claire Danes acting in some of her first scenes on the Maldon set

She becomes intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Read more >> Every location in Essex where stars have been filming new TV show

The six-part drama will also include award-winning actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in various Marvel films, who will play the role of Will Ransome.

The actors have been seen filming in Maldon, Mersea, Alresford and Tolleshunt D'Arcy.