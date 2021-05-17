POLICE officers from a newly established team have been patrolling the streets in a bid to nip issues in the bud.
Officers from the Disruptor Team have been conducting high visibility mobile patrols within Harwich, Clacton and the surrounding areas.
They have engaged with members of the public to become aware of which issues are most prominent.
A spokesperson from the police explained: “The disruptor teams have been set up to tackle street-level issues that blight areas and can lead to more serious crime.
“The teams will be moving around the county to support the officers already working in local areas.
“If you are worried about criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in your community, tell your local policing team, report it online or call 101. Please don’t assume we already know.”
You can report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.