There were delays on the A12 northbound this afternoon after a boat came off the back of a trailer. 

One lane of the carriageway had to be closed near junction 27, Spring Lane, earlier this afternoon.

The boat had come off the back of a trailer and had been left blocking part of the road.

There wer long delays back to junction 25, for Marks Tey.

Read more:

All lanes reopened at about 2.25pm this afternoon.

Drivers can still expect some delays in the area.

Another crash has also taken place on the A12 northbound.

A lorry and a vehicle have collided between junction 11, for the M25, and junction 12, for Shenfield.

There are long delays back on to the M25.