There were delays on the A12 northbound this afternoon after a boat came off the back of a trailer.
One lane of the carriageway had to be closed near junction 27, Spring Lane, earlier this afternoon.
The boat had come off the back of a trailer and had been left blocking part of the road.
There wer long delays back to junction 25, for Marks Tey.
All lanes reopened at about 2.25pm this afternoon.
A12 Northbound - One lane CLOSED after J27 (Spring Lane/A133) as a boat has come off the trailer it was being towed by. Long Delays back to J25 (Marks Tey/A120).— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 14, 2021
Drivers can still expect some delays in the area.
Another crash has also taken place on the A12 northbound.
A lorry and a vehicle have collided between junction 11, for the M25, and junction 12, for Shenfield.
There are long delays back on to the M25.
