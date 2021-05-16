HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

JAMES (JIM) ASKEW: Formerly of St John's Estate, Colchester. Died peacefully on 28th April, aged 74 years. Beloved Husband of Gill, and a much loved Dad to Simon and Louisa. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 5160202.

JOHN O'MAHONY: Sadly passed away on the 21st April, 2021 in Colchester General Hospital, aged 69. Devoted Husband to Agnes and much loved Dad and Grandad who will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 27th May at 12.30pm. Funeral cortège will pass Greenstead Social Club at 12pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 44 Kingsland Road, West Mersea, CO5 8RA.

PETER GRAHAM STARKE: Passed away peacefully on 11th April, 2021, aged 93. Dearly loved by his late Wife Beryl, devoted Dad to John and Chris and much loved Grandfather to Jamie, Sam, Helena, Beth and Dominic. He will be greatly missed. Donations in memory of Peter for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Freedom Funerals, Freedom House, Hawkins Road, Colchester, CO2 8JY or Alzheimer's Society - United Against Dementia (alzheimers.org.uk)

PATRICIA KATHLEEN COPSEY: Passed away peacefully at home on 19th April, 2021, aged 88. Beloved Wife of Tony, Mother of Debbie, Mother-in-Law of Steve and a treasured Nanna to Jack and Tom. Will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd June at 11.45am. Donations, if so desired, for St Helena Hospice may be made via www.patriciacopsey.muchloved.com or sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

MICHAEL REGINALD (MICK) BELL: Sadly passed away peacefully in hospital with his family beside him on Sunday, 11th April, 2021. Aged 79 years. Beloved Husband of Joyce. Wonderful Dad to Lisa and Hayley. Amazing Gubba to Ellie, Liv, Dan and Daisy. Much respected Father-in-Law to Jon and Mark. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service and burial to take place at St Mary's Church, New Church Road, West Bergholt on Friday, 21st May at 11am. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to Collingwood Suite, Colchester Hospital, payable to Colchester and Ipswich Hospital Charities c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.

DERALYN “DERRY” YELVERTON: Passed away peacefully on 31st March, 2021. Devoted Wife to Fred, much loved Mum to Anthony and Mark and Grandma to her four special Grandchildren. Lived a full life that saw her leave a smile on everyone that she met. Proud to have been helping generations of families through her long service at Roach Vale School and was part of the local scouting movement where she was integral in setting up the first Beaver Colony. A private family service will be held on 11th May at 2pm at Colchester Crematorium. No flowers but donations to be made to her Grandsons football team Wilvale Rangers and the school where she touched so many peoples lives c/o Hunnaball of Colchester 01206 760049.

BETTY WHITE: Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 12th April, 2021. Wife of the late Lt Col Cecil White. Devoted Mum to Nick. She will be missed by all her friends and family. Funeral to be held at Weeley Crematorium on 2 June, 2021 at 10.15am. No flowers, but donations if desired to the ME Association via Justgiving please.

IRENE SMITH: Passed away peacefully at home on 15th April, 2021, aged 94 years. A much loved Wife, Mother and Friend. Due to current restrictions, a private family cremation service will take place. Donations in memory of Irene for RNIB may be made via irenesmith-1926-2021.muchloved.com

BETTY ROSE POOLE: Passed away peacefully on 2nd April, 2021 at Loganberry Lodge. Aged 90 years. Loving Wife to Alfred and loving Mother to William, Gillian and Geoffrey. Private family funeral service will be held on 12th May, 2021.

JILL MERRY: Passed away peacefully at St Helena's Hospice, Colchester on 25th April, 2021, aged 79. Much loved Wife to Nicholas Merry and devoted Mother and Grandma. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday, 27th May. No black attire on family request please. Donations if desired to EACH may be send via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212.

RODNEY (ROD) HUME: Passed away suddenly 13th April, 2021, aged 78 years. Dearly loved Husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Melanie and Jon. Will be sadly missed by his four Grandchildren. Private Cremation to take place on Monday, 24th May, 2021. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Rodney may be sent payable to St Helena Hospice c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

JOHN SMITH: Sadly, passed on Wednesday, 21st April, 2021. Aged 78. Beloved Husband to Judith, Father and Grandfather. A private funeral service is to take place at St Mary's Church, Langham, on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

MARGARET ANN SIMPSON: Aged 82 years. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 21st April, 2021 surrounded by her family. Beloved Wife of John. Dearly loved Mum to Martin, Andrew and Graham. Much loved by her six Grandchildren and three Daughters-in-Law. Private family funeral to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Monday, 17th May, 2021 at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

INGRID DEIRDRE HENSLEY HOWE: Passed away peacefully at home on 13th April, aged 74 years. A much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private funeral will take place. Enquiries can be made to the East of England Co-op Funeral Services on 01206 793492. Donations in memory of Ingrid for Cancer Research UK can be made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved

JOHN ANDREW GARDNER: Passed away suddenly on the 24 April, 2021, aged 59 years. Dearly loved Brother to Terry and Jane, Uncle, Great Uncle and Friend. Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on the 7 June, 2021 at 11am. No flowers please, but donations if desired for Mid and North East Essex Mind c/o Co-op Funeral Services at https://john-gardner-1961-2021.muchloved.com

JOHN ADRIAN O'MAHONY: Sadly passed away on 21st April, 2021. Much loved Brother of Rita, the late Carole, Patrick and Dennis. Brother-in-Law, Uncle and Great Uncle.