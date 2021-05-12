A RISING star on the horse riding circuit has qualified for a prestigious show taking place this summer.

At just 16-years-old, Chantelle Chapman will be competing at the Royal International Horse Show this July.

It comes after she competed at the British Show Pony Society’s (BSPS) Area 16 Showing at Trinity Park, in Ipswich, at the weekend.

Chantelle, of Little Bentley, rode Greenholme Falcon, her ten-year-old fell pony, in the qualifier for the prestigious event and won in her class.

Bobby Chapman

She also took home the Young Riders Championship and the BSPS Area 16 Members Supreme, which qualified her to compete against the rest of the UK champions in a best of the best event in the summer.

Her mother, Victoria, expressed her pride at the achievements, which were part of a real family effort.

“Chantelle has been riding since she was ten-years-old and is so excited to be competing at the Royal International Horse Show – it’s such a massive achievement.

“She competed there back in 2019 and came sixth in the final. We’re extremely excited to be going back again.

“I am so proud of Chantelle as she works so hard, is extremely determined and never gives up.

“Alongside myself and her brother Bobby, who is 13, they work very hard together with their horses. I have worked with horses and trained them for many years.

“We are now going to be campaigning to qualify for the horse of the year show for the juniors and working hunters.”