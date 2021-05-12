MORE than 100,000 journeys have been made on e-scooters across Essex since the trial launched, it has been revealed.

Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, has been running the trials as part of Essex County Council’s (ECC) Safer Greener Healthier campaign.

In just five months since the first trial launched in Basildon, more than 100,000 journeys have been completed on the e-scooters.

Trails are now running in Basildon, Chelmsford, Colchester and Clacton with a slightly different scheme, called Spin+ also running in Brentwood and Braintree.

With lockdown easing and more pleasant weather, Spin says people are more open to using the e-scooters.

To meet this demand there are currently more than 500 free-floating e-scooters in operation in Essex, which means they can be parked in most places.

Spin's e-scooters

Here are the number of journeys taken so far during the trial in each area:

Basildon - 46,600

Colchester - 27,500

Chelmsford - 21,000

Clacton - 6,900

The firm has also revealed the most popular areas to ride in each trial area of Essex.

These are:

Basildon - Southern Hay, Cherrydown East and Cherry Down West

Colchester - High Street, St Botolph's Street and Head Street

Chelmsford - Duke Street, New Street and Riverside cycle lane in Central Park

Clacton - Pier Avenue, Station Road and Carnarvon Road

E scooter

Steve Pyer, UK Country Manager at Spin said, “The pace of e-scooter adoption in Essex represents an exciting shift to more sustainable transport in line with the council’s Safer Greener Healthier campaign.

"Now that lockdown restrictions are easing, we’re seeing more people use our e-scooters for short journeys to get them to key destinations across the region and reduce the number of short car journeys across Essex.

"Safety remains our top priority and we’re continuing to educate riders and the wider community about how to ride and park our free-floating e-scooters safely.

"We do this through a wide range of activities including digital campaigns, in-app notifications, in-person training events, free helmet giveaways.

"As well as partnerships with London Vision, the sight-loss charity, RoSPA, the road safety organisation and the Sensory Action Alliance, supporting those with sight or hearing loss.”

Spin has been hosting training courses across Essex and whilst wearing a helmet is not legally required, Spin has given away more than 700 free helmets to Essex riders and has committed to giving away thousands of more at its training events.

Spin's vehicle speed has recently been reduced to 12.5 mph from 15.5 mph to further ensure safety, while in slow-ride zones speed is restricted to 10 mph.

To find out more about the e-scooter trail, visit www.spin.app.