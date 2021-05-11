A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a car was intentionally driven at an 18-year-old in Dovercourt.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred outside the Asda supermarket in Main Road last night.
The victim, an 18-year-old-man, was not injured but the car – a black Vauxhall Corsa – collided with the barriers outside the front of the supermarket, damaging it at about 7.30pm.
A 20-year-old man from Barking has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and is in custody.
Detective sergeant Dan Jefferies said: “I know this will be a concerning incident for people living in the area but we believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the wider public.
“I need anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to contact us.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote the crime reference number 42/87253/21.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
