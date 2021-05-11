LARGER bins have been installed along seafronts across Tendring in a bid to help tackle littering.

Each summer, Tendring Council contractors Veolia put out an additional 150 bins along seafronts to provide places for visitors to dispose of their rubbish.

However, even with regular clearing and calls for people to take their rubbish home or to another bin, littering and overspill has remained a persistent issue.

Now, larger bins have been put in place across busy sites to help boost capacity.

As well as having more space to hold rubbish – being 340 litres instead of 240 litres – the bins carry a message warning people not to dispose of hot barbecues in them.

Putting these items into bins risk it catching alight, or even the bin lorry.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said people still needed to play their part.

“When beaches and promenades are busy it is just not safe to empty them more often during the daytime, so these larger bins will be a big help,” he said.

“However, we still need people to use them to be effective. The advice remains, if a bin is full please use another or take your rubbish home. Putting rubbish next to a bin is littering and is an offence. Our seafront wardens will be reinforcing that message.”

To support the increased capacity, Veolia has hired two additional dedicated collection vehicles for the seafronts, which also have greater capacity compared to the previous vans and will be cleaner.

Cllr Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for the environment, added: “There is no excuse for littering, which is unsightly and a hazard to our environment, so we would ask everyone to take responsibility for their rubbish.”

The old seafront bins will be re-used or recycled.