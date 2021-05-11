DELIGHTED residents have welcomed the news they will be able to hug their loved ones again after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed lockdown rules will be eased further on Monday.

From next week residents will be able to meet indoors in groups of up to six people or from two households.

Hugging will be allowed, although at a Downing Street press briefing Mr Johnson urged people to use “common sense”.

“This doesn’t mean that we can suddenly throw caution to the winds. We all know that close contacts such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease,” he said.

“So I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones.”

Essex residents took to Facebook to express their joy at finally being able to embrace loved ones again.

Margaret Hewett Dorrell and Liz Hayday both said they were looking forward to embracing family whilst Kristen Hajdari said she was looking forward to hugging her father.

Randy Bobandy said he was looking forward to embracing “the lads” again whilst Susanna Cansdale simply said “anybody”.

Pubs and restaurants can also reopen indoors from Monday.

The rule of six will be lifted outside, meaning groups of up to 30 can now gather.

Face-to-face university teaching will restart, limits on the number of mourners at funerals lifted and indoor sports classes can resume.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and theatres can reopen whilst fans will be welcomed back to outside sporting events. Secondary school pupils will also no longer be told to wear face masks.

Mr Johnson urged residents to continue to follow social distancing rules.

He said: “We only have to look at the very sad situation in other countries to see the lethal potential of this virus and we must continue to fight the spread of variants here in the UK.”