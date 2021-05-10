A SEASIDE town’s famous beach huts are continuing to soar in value as many residents look to once again spend their holidays closer to home.

Beach hut prices in Frinton have reached record levels according to property professionals after two front row cabins sold for in excess of £45,000 each.

The eye-watering figures have been attained due to people’s renewed desire to holiday in the UK in response to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding trips abroad.

Some of the foreign travel restrictions, in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, could be lifted later this month according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But with summer just around the corner, many are now looking to temporarily settle for the safer bet of booking a trip to the seaside instead.

Barry Hayes, sales manager of Boydens’ Frinton branch, in Connaught Avenue, said: “With another summer of staycations on the cards, they’re likely to climb in value considerably over the coming months.”

Paul Howe, Boydens’ press manager, echoed the views of Mr Hayes.

He said: “We are receiving daily requests from clients looking to buy a beach hut in Frinton and demand is far outstripping supply.

“The town has always been a popular holiday location and we anticipate this summer will be an exceptionally busy one.

“We are likely to see an influx of visitors and they will also come to appreciate what a wonderful place Frinton is.”

Although most buyers are looking to purchase a beach hut for their own personal use, some are looking at it as an investment opportunity.

Anna Brooks, 49, has run Daisy Beach Huts for six years and has ten huts in Frinton and Walton.

She launched the company in memory of her seven-year-old daughter Daisy who died of cancer in 2014, after buying a hut so she had somewhere to rest.

Mrs Brooks said demand for renting beach huts in the area is exceptionally high.

She said: “This year I am already completely sold out for the school holidays, weekends and even weekdays.

“I could rent my beach huts out ten times over because it is just so busy and there is so much demand – people are even booking for next year.

“It is great for our seaside towns because they had their glory days a long time ago, but slowly they are starting to get them back.

“Frinton and Walton can make for proper British day out to the seaside.”